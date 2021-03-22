WorldWaterDay: Twitter celebrates the elixir of life, raise issue of water scarcity

On March 22 every year, people observe World Water Day across the globe to highlight the importance of freshwater for the continuity of living beings on this planet. As per the United Nations, the day not just celebrates water but also raises awareness about the need to preserve the natural resource.

This day also serves as a reminder of the fact that 2.2 billion people, almost one-third of the total world population, don't have access to safe water. Also, by the year 2050, up to 5.7 billion people could be living in areas that experience water scarcity for at least a month in the year, saya the UN.

Raising awareness about this issue, several government officials, credible personalities and people are talking about World Water Day on social media platforms. #WorldWaterDay is trending on Twitter today with more than 64K tweets being made about the subject.

Speaking about the importance of water and the conversation that the UN will hold regarding the subject, the official handle of the United Nations tweeted, "Our very existence depends on water. Yet, this valuable resource is becoming increasingly scarce. On Monday's #WorldWaterDay, @UN_Water wants to know what water means to you. Use #Water2me to join the conversation!"