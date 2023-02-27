'This is so precious': Tamil man shares his grandfather's unique habit of watching movies in theatres

Do you remember the names of the movies that you have watched till date? Oops, it's okay if you can't recollect them all. It may be the case that you remember the very first cinema that you witnessed on the big screen and the latest from your collection, but how about a movie buff noting all the movies they saw in a lifetime... Fun, right?

A Twitter user shared how his grandfather listed down in a book each and every movie had he watched in his era. The tweet which has impressed netizens gives a glimpse from the handwritten copy of the elderly movie lover. "Long long ago, my grandfather has created his own version of Letterboxd to keep record of the movies he had watched. I’m awestruck by the fact that he’s watched Hitchcock and James Bond films in theatres (sic), " read the tweet.

This is so precious 💖 — Sad Plateau (@AltofRad) February 25, 2023

The page shared online hinted that the man had watched at least 270 movies including both English and Tamil. The releases came from the days of the 1960s and listed some trend-setting works such as the American adventure romantic comedy film 'Hatari,' a gender-swapped retelling of Charles Perrault's classic 'Cinderfella,' along with Tamil movies like Sivaji Ganesan and Nagesh's Anbu Karangal, popular AVM release Kaakum Karangal, and many more.

Not only did the book have listings of the name and number of movies watched by him, but also the grandfather recorded on paper the duration or the length of the film, tickets fee at the cinemas, and more which has left netizens to call this piece "precious."

Netizens react