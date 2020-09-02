'This is embarrassing': ABP news slammed for 'recreating' CBI interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty

As Indian television news channels continue to hit a new low by mocking the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, nothing beats the latest dramatic addition by ABP.

By now it is evident that a certain section of media is setting new standards of journalism by maligning the actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

However, after a segment on black magic, animated reconstruction of the “crime scene” and doctors using a dummy to demonstrate Sushant’s autopsy, it seems like the audience is mentally prepared for all that is yet to be seen in the near future.

ABP news decided to recreate an entire package to show the interrogation scenario between CBI and Chakraborty.

Actor Sumeet Vyas shared the stills on his Instagram and wrote, “No it's not a TV show, it's unfortunately the level, Journalism and News reporting has stooped down to these days. I mean, the case is Subjudice, The CBI is investigating it, we all lost a young promising talent. Stop torturing his soul by satisfying the #CrimeMasterGOGO in you. SOMEONE DIED for God's sake. SOMEONE'S LIFE is at stake...Let's not investigate, prosecute, convict, resolve cases on WhatsApp groups and news channels. Let's have faith in the #judicialsystem, in the CENTRAL BEAURO OF INVESTIGATION. F*** it's painful. #newssucks”