'This is embarrassing': ABP news slammed for 'recreating' CBI interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty

As Indian television news channels continue to hit a new low by mocking the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, nothing beats the latest dramatic addition by ABP.
By now it is evident that a certain section of media is setting new standards of journalism by maligning the actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.
However, after a segment on black magic, animated reconstruction of the “crime scene” and doctors using a dummy to demonstrate Sushant’s autopsy, it seems like the audience is mentally prepared for all that is yet to be seen in the near future.
ABP news decided to recreate an entire package to show the interrogation scenario between CBI and Chakraborty.
Actor Sumeet Vyas shared the stills on his Instagram and wrote, “No it's not a TV show, it's unfortunately the level, Journalism and News reporting has stooped down to these days. I mean, the case is Subjudice, The CBI is investigating it, we all lost a young promising talent. Stop torturing his soul by satisfying the #CrimeMasterGOGO in you. SOMEONE DIED for God's sake. SOMEONE'S LIFE is at stake...Let's not investigate, prosecute, convict, resolve cases on WhatsApp groups and news channels. Let's have faith in the #judicialsystem, in the CENTRAL BEAURO OF INVESTIGATION. F*** it's painful. #newssucks”
‘Aarya’ actor Namit Das commented, “This is embarrassing man.”
“Lowest low,” said ‘Delhi Crime’ actress Rasika Duggal.
On Monday, Chakraborty had been questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team for nine hours on several issues including her leaving Rajput’s flat on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.
According to the CBI officials, Chakraborty, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15am on Sunday and left at 7.30pm. A CBI source said that the agency questioned her again about the events leading to her exit from Sushant's Bandra flat on June 8.
The source also said that she was questioned about the expenses made by her from Sushant's credit card and his medical treatment. The source said that the CBI team was keen on getting more details on Sushant's treatment, about what medicines were being administered to him, and since how long he was receiving treatment.
The source claimed that when questions about the medical treatment and medicines were asked, Rhea was "evasive".
Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His father KK Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, friend Siddharth Pithani and unknown others. The case is currently being handled by the CBI.
With IANS inputs