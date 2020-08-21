'Pathbreaking journalism': India Today trolled for analysing Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp messages

Amid ongoing chaos surrounding Sushant SIngh Rajput's death case, several news outlets have invited social media fury and made headlines for their unethical 'explosive' allegations and claims. A leading news channel has now released the transcript of a WhatsApp conversation that actress Rhea Chakraborty apparently had with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8.

The chat seems to suggest that she informed him of the fact that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on that day. The WhatsApp conversation, exclusively released by India Today, also hinted at the fact that her father might not have been happy about her relationship with Sushant and that Bhatt had advised her against it.

After the conversation was leaked, several netizens slammed the news channel for 'violating the Right to Privacy'. A user wrote, "When News of the World hacked into mobile phones, they faced a severe opposition and a whole inquiry was launched. The paper finally shut down. India Today doing pretty much the same thing, but there won’t be any Leveson inquiry. We’ll move on in a few days to the next big thing."

"They call this journalism. Shameful. Some time ago, in 2017 we were talking about Right to Privacy. Our honorable SC gives us this right. Is @IndiaToday not violating this?" Another commented.

A user wrote, "The only thing explosive here is the fact that a TV channel thinks it’s ok to intrude someone’s privacy this way to put out inanities and try their best to make it look sleazy. Hacking into someone’s WhatsApp and presenting random conversations as explosive is pathetic!"

Here are a few reactions to the India Today's 'explosive' reveal: