'Gold standard of journalism': Twitter slams Aaj Tak for accusing Rhea of 'black magic' on Sushant

The Bihar Police team, which has arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, has recorded the statement of Mitu Singh, sister of the late actor.
Mitu Singh's statement was recorded at a private residence in Versova. During the interrogation, Meetu has reportedly made some important revelations.
According to a report by Times of India, Mitu, during the interogation told the Bihar Police that the late actor's house help informed her that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was into 'black magic'.
The information was used by popular Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, which ran a segment using the same peg, suggesting Rhea did ‘kaala jaadu’ on Sushant.
This invited social media fury and many also pointed out that it is unethical to make such allegations under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.
The act criminalises practices related to black magic, human sacrifices, use of magic remedies to cure ailments and other such acts which may exploit people's superstitions.
Here are some reactions on Twitter.
Mitu also added that Chakraborty had called her on June 8, six days before the tragic death, to inform her that she had an argument with Rajput.
Post the argument, Rhea reportedly left the Bandra apartment and Meetu stayed with Sushant for four days, before returning to her residence on June 12. Two days later, Singh got a call from Sushant's 'roommate' who informed her that he was not opening the door.
After being unable to reach her brother over calls, Meetu then rushed to the apartment.
Sushant died on June 14 by hanging in his Bandra residence. He was 34.