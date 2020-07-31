'Gold standard of journalism': Twitter slams Aaj Tak for accusing Rhea of 'black magic' on Sushant

The Bihar Police team, which has arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, has recorded the statement of Mitu Singh, sister of the late actor.

Mitu Singh's statement was recorded at a private residence in Versova. During the interrogation, Meetu has reportedly made some important revelations.

According to a report by Times of India, Mitu, during the interogation told the Bihar Police that the late actor's house help informed her that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was into 'black magic'.

The information was used by popular Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, which ran a segment using the same peg, suggesting Rhea did ‘kaala jaadu’ on Sushant.