Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 8 things that have happened since FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his death had been ruled a suicide, investigations have continued, with both the Bihar Police and the Mumbai Police looking into the matter. At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate is now looking into a possible money laundering angle.
There have been several updates on July 30, and so, we've put together a list to make it easier for you to keep up. Here's everything that has happened since an FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty and some members of her family.
1. ED gets involved
The Enforcement Directorate has sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others from the Bihar police. The ED will probe a possible money laundering angle under the PMLA, officials said on Thursday. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets.
Sources said that after reviewing the FIR filed by Bihar Police, the ED will take a decision on filing a money laundering case. The source also said that the ED has sought the details of two companies owned by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's family from the banks. The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the Vividrage Rhealityx, in which she is a director, and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik is a director, the source added.
2. Rhea says that she is innocent
In her petition filed before the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Mumbai, Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that she's innocent and has been falsely implicated. The petition also claims that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor. Reportedly she had shifted on June 8, after living with Sushant for a year.
3. Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant's account details, visit Rhea's home
The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai police official said. They have visited Rhea's residence as well as a Bandra-based bank where the 34-year-old actor had an account.
The Bihar cops are also looking into evidence collected so far by the Mumbai police and statements recorded by them. They are expected to question some people linked to Rajput, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, an official said. The team also met Sushant's sister in suburban Versova and recorded her statement, said a city police source. Before that, the team visited Sushant's apartment in Bandra, he added.
4. Bihar government, Rajput's father move SC to oppose Rhea Chakraborty's plea
Caveats were filed by the state government and Krishna Kishore Singh to ensure that Rhea Chakraborty does not get the relief of transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai in the death case of the actor without they being heard. Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent. This came after Rhea moved the top court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai for the offence of abetment of suicide.
5. Bihar cops in Mumbai did not follow protocols, says Maharashtra minister
The Bihar police team which is in Mumbai did not follow established protocols, Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said on Thursday. "The Mumbai police have registered a case... from day one we are investigating it," he said.
"Whenever a police team from a state visits another state for investigation, there are some protocols which are to be followed.. these were not followed," Desai told a news channel.
6. Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking CBI involvement
The top court on Thursday junked a PIL, filed by one Alka Priya, seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai police to the CBI. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that Mumbai police be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court.
7. Reports suggest Sushant's bank accounts were used to fund Rhea, her brother
According to a Republic TV report, Sushant's bank accounts were used to pay for flight tickets, hotel stay, tuition fees, shopping bills and more for Rhea and her brother. The publication said that it had accessed Sushant's bank statements which in turn revealed huge transactions.
8. Mayawati weighs in, urges Maharashtra government to be "serious"
BSP President Mayawati on Thursday said the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was getting "murkier" by the day, and favoured a CBI probe into the matter to ensure justice for the bereaved family. She said that the Maharashtra government should be serious about conducting the probe in the case.
"The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day and his father filing an FIR with Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police," the BSP leader said in a tweet.
(With inputs from agencies)
