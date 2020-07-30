Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 8 things that have happened since FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

2. Rhea says that she is innocent

In her petition filed before the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Mumbai, Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that she's innocent and has been falsely implicated. The petition also claims that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor. Reportedly she had shifted on June 8, after living with Sushant for a year.

3. Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant's account details, visit Rhea's home

The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai police official said. They have visited Rhea's residence as well as a Bandra-based bank where the 34-year-old actor had an account.

The Bihar cops are also looking into evidence collected so far by the Mumbai police and statements recorded by them. They are expected to question some people linked to Rajput, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, an official said. The team also met Sushant's sister in suburban Versova and recorded her statement, said a city police source. Before that, the team visited Sushant's apartment in Bandra, he added.