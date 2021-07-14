'This can happen only in India': Beedi packet with Messi's picture goes viral; Twitterati can't stop laughing

Lionel Messi, the name is known worldwide. We are not yet over Argentina's win at Copa America, are we? It's apt to say that Messi's fame knows no bound.
Even in India, Messi is loved by football fans ardently. When Messi won, Indians across the world rejoiced wholeheartedly. While all fans are crazy about the football legend, this company took the fandom to a whole new level.
A beedi company in India used Messi's picture on packets to promote their brand. An 'Arif Biri Factory' apparently sells beedi packets that has Messi's picture on the front.
Rupin Sharma, an IPS officer, shared the image on Twitter. He sarcastically wrote, "Messi's first endorsement in India."
Just like any news related to Messi, this image went viral too. Sharma's post has more than 1.8 thousand likes. Upon looking at the image, Twitterati could not stop laughing. Many expressed in words how much they have laughed upon looking at the image.
Here's how Twitterati responded to the so-called 'Messi beedi'. Have a look.
