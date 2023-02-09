UP: Ugly fight erupts at Baghpat wedding when groom's kin isn't served 'paneer' (Viral Video) | FPJ

Time to confess that we all ask for the chicken piece or the paneer when the delicious gravy is being served to us. And no doubt, one would be upset about not receiving it on their plates. However, not sure if someone would go crazy to trigger a fight and create a ruckus out of the situation taking it too much on one's heart.

A video being told to be from Uttar Pradesh shows people involved in an ugly fight. Reportedly, the scene erupted outside a wedding feast after the groom's kin was refused of being served some paneer. The footage has gone viral and it records (mostly) men dragging and slapping each other in rage.

The video also captures people thrashing a man (appearing to be the waiter) with feet and belts. Following the violence, he falls weak on the ground. Later, the man is left unattended on the road, as seen in the viral video. Further details about the case are unknown.

Watch Video:

Similar incidents

On Wednesday night, a catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men using a plastic tray after he had an altercation with a group of DJs at a wedding function in Delhi's Rohini area, according to reports.

In another case that was reported from Uttar Pradesh, a cameraperson died in a fight with a catering staff over serving hot food at a wedding in Kanpur.

