Shocking? With smiles on face, Nepali bride and groom fight on wedding stage; watch video

Nepal weddings have a bizarre tradition of making their bride and groom fight on the auspicious stage. True? Yes, most reports suggest so that it's a tradition to test the couple on their ability of manage a chaotic situation.

Amidst the celebration mood, gracefully dressed bride and groom were seen trying to slap each other. But why? However, they were seen with angry expressions. Yes, you read that right - with all smiles and hahas, the duo took to involve into a fight. Thus, it is believed to be a staged one or attributed to a prevalent wedding ritual in Nepali couples.

