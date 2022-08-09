'Falling' in love! Girlfriend runs to give goodbye hug to lover, what happened next couldn't stop netizens from laughing; watch video

The goodbye hug can never be explained as its full of emotions. Though some such hugs could be evoking tears, a recent case got a little worse.

In a recent video of a send-off at an airport, we can see two lovers (as per social media claims) running in a filmy fashion to hug and bid adieu. The video of the scene went wrong has gone viral on social media.

While the girl approached the man in a fast pace, she slipped and fell on the ground. Within fraction of a second, the same happened to the male counterpart too.

The 12-second clip has attracted over a million view and hundreds of comments. Enthusiastic netizens took to suggest that the video is an old one which has resurfaced on the internet to tickle funny bones for another time.

Here's how the internet reacted:

Jab pocha taaza taaza laga ho, toh aise nahi bhagte. — Tarun Khanna (@tarunkhanna1971) August 8, 2022

🤣🤣 — enn gee ess (@nee_el) August 8, 2022

🤣🤣 Love is blnd. I nahi hai! 🤣🤣 — The Devil's Advocate🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@UnabashedIndian) August 8, 2022

Long jump main bhej do babu shona ko opposite side khada karke — UdtaBadal (@Trishoo91277137) August 8, 2022

Painfull love 😄 — kd pandey🇮🇳 #MaskUp😷 (@kdpdUP42) August 8, 2022

Itna bhi gira hua nahi hona chaiye 😂😂 — Philosophon (@_philosophon___) August 8, 2022