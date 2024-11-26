 The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' In Front Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralThe Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' In Front Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri; Video Viral

The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' In Front Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri; Video Viral

Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana displayed his strength by lifting one of the saffron-clad priests with just his fist. Impressively, using his bare hand, he grabbed the hair (choti) of the sadhu and pulled him off the ground. The stunning expression of his physical strength left Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stunned.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
In Viral Video, The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' | X@bageshwardham

The Great Khali was seen attending the 'Sanatan Padyatra' event of the Bageshwar Dham, where he caught limelight for lifting a 'sadhu' with his hair. Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana displayed his strength by lifting one of the saffron-clad priests with just his fist. Impressively, using his bare hand, he grabbed the hair (choti) of the sadhu and pulled him off the ground. The stunning expression of his physical strength left Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stunned and clapping.

Visuals from the event have now surfaced online, and they capture the moment when the ace wrestler lifted the sadhu by pulling his 'choti' high into the air. While the strength of Khali is admirable for sure, this case also reflected at the strong unbreakable hair of the Hindu priest present participating at the Padyatra.

A video which is going viral on social media recorded Khali lifting the sadhu with his hair after the priest himself appeared to ask for it. The footage opened to show Khali standing on the stage along with Bageshwar Dham Sarkar and the sadhu, who was soon lifted by the wrestler.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
Read Also
VIDEO: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Praises Dubai During Tour With Arab Bizman, Netizens Call...
article-image

In the video, the Sadhu, who stood next to Khali, asked him to pull him up displaying his amazing strength. He instructed him to do so by pointing at his choti, suggesting Khali to lift him up with his hair.

Cheering the sadhu's desire to be lifted by the famed wrestler, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri assisted Khali in grabbing the sadhu's hair.

Seconds into the video, Khali lifted the sadhu effortlessly, leaving everyone around amused. The sadhu was lifted for only a fraction of a second but the moment left people screaming in excitement and clapping in admiration.

Sanatan Ekta Padyatra is being carried out Baba Bageshwar this November, which is witnessing sadhus go on a 'padayatra' and walk 160 kilometres from Chhatarpur to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Video: The Great Khali Shares Throwback Video Of Him Flexing Muscles At 1998 Mr India Competition
article-image

According to reports, the event has received the support and encouragement of many sadhus, including some from Varanasi. Popular personalities such as film stars , politicians, sportsmen, and others too joined the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's grand event.

Photos showing Sanjay Dutt, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and many other notable figures attending the Padyatra have surfaced online alongside the viral video of The Great Khali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market

VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market

The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' In Front Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri;...

The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' In Front Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri;...

VIDEO: Man Carries Massive 13-Foot Crocodile On His Shoulders In UP's Hamirpur; Netizens Praise His...

VIDEO: Man Carries Massive 13-Foot Crocodile On His Shoulders In UP's Hamirpur; Netizens Praise His...

'Itni Salary Hume Dena HR...': Corporate Twist To School Assembly Prayer 'Itni Shakti Hamein Dena...

'Itni Salary Hume Dena HR...': Corporate Twist To School Assembly Prayer 'Itni Shakti Hamein Dena...

Singaporean Guy Curates 'BBC' By Adding Baked Beans To Chocolate; Video Of Quirky Food Experiment...

Singaporean Guy Curates 'BBC' By Adding Baked Beans To Chocolate; Video Of Quirky Food Experiment...