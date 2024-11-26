The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' In Front Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri; Video Viral

In Viral Video, The Great Khali Lifts Sadhu With His 'Choti' | X@bageshwardham

The Great Khali was seen attending the 'Sanatan Padyatra' event of the Bageshwar Dham, where he caught limelight for lifting a 'sadhu' with his hair. Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana displayed his strength by lifting one of the saffron-clad priests with just his fist. Impressively, using his bare hand, he grabbed the hair (choti) of the sadhu and pulled him off the ground. The stunning expression of his physical strength left Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri stunned and clapping.

Visuals from the event have now surfaced online, and they capture the moment when the ace wrestler lifted the sadhu by pulling his 'choti' high into the air. While the strength of Khali is admirable for sure, this case also reflected at the strong unbreakable hair of the Hindu priest present participating at the Padyatra.

A video which is going viral on social media recorded Khali lifting the sadhu with his hair after the priest himself appeared to ask for it. The footage opened to show Khali standing on the stage along with Bageshwar Dham Sarkar and the sadhu, who was soon lifted by the wrestler.

In the video, the Sadhu, who stood next to Khali, asked him to pull him up displaying his amazing strength. He instructed him to do so by pointing at his choti, suggesting Khali to lift him up with his hair.

Cheering the sadhu's desire to be lifted by the famed wrestler, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri assisted Khali in grabbing the sadhu's hair.

Seconds into the video, Khali lifted the sadhu effortlessly, leaving everyone around amused. The sadhu was lifted for only a fraction of a second but the moment left people screaming in excitement and clapping in admiration.

Sanatan Ekta Padyatra is being carried out Baba Bageshwar this November, which is witnessing sadhus go on a 'padayatra' and walk 160 kilometres from Chhatarpur to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the event has received the support and encouragement of many sadhus, including some from Varanasi. Popular personalities such as film stars , politicians, sportsmen, and others too joined the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's grand event.

Photos showing Sanjay Dutt, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and many other notable figures attending the Padyatra have surfaced online alongside the viral video of The Great Khali.