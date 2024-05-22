VIDEO: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Praises Dubai During Tour With Arab Bizman, Netizens Call Him 'Hypocrite' & 'Money Monger'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showcasing Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Shastri on a Dubai tour has stirred controversy, with netizens accusing him of 'double standards'.

The clip that is spreading like wildfire on social media shows Shastri, aka Bageshwar Dham, travelling from Dubai Airport in an ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce with a prominent sheikh businessman and another lady. The video shows Shastri praising the architecture and natural beauty of Dubai, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

The clip has gained immense traction on social media as netizens slammed Shastri for being 'two-faced' and 'money monger'. The X users have accused him of speaking venom against Muslims in India, contrary to the video, where he can be seen enjoying his trip to the Islamic nation with an Arab sheikh.

मुसलमान अगर पैसे वाले हों तो विचार-भाषा सब ऐसे बदल जाती है—— सब पैसे की माया है साधो। pic.twitter.com/tpNCYmaNgT — Mohammad Anas (@anasinbox) May 22, 2024

Dr. Bu Abdullah invites Shastri for a Satsang

In the video, it can be seen that Bhageshwar Dham Baba is sitting in the front seat of swanky Rolls Royce with Dr. Bu Abdullah, a prominent businessman in Dubai. Dr. Bu has historically been inviting and meeting with prominent Hindu gurus and preachers. This time, he has invited Bhageshwar Dham Baba to Dubai to organise a 'satsang' for the Hindus residing in the cosmopolitan city.

In the video, Shastri is seen praising the beauty, the safety and religious tolerance of Dubai. He is also seen praying for the betterment and safety of the people of Dubai.

"Yahan ke logon ki yeh khas baat hai ki yeh log sabhi culture, sabhi dharmo ki swabhavik roop se izzat karte hai" (The people of Dubai respect every culture and every religion equally), said Shastri in the aforementioned video.

The video of Shastri's Dubai visit has been posted by Dr. Bu Abdullah, as well as Bageshwar Dham's official handle in Dubai.

We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Shri Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Dubai today! His presence brings immense joy and his message of peace and unity is truly inspiring. Let us embrace his words and work towards a world filled with love and understanding. 🇮🇳🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/P5rhjF4JwE — Dr. Bu Abdullah (@Dr_BuAbdullah) May 22, 2024

एक ढोंगी बाबा से और क्या अध्यात्म की उम्मीद रखते हो! — Jaan Muhammad (@jaanmuhammad81) May 22, 2024

Netizens React

After the video started doing rounds on social media, netizens started reacting and criticising Shastri for his hypocrisy and his changed behaviour.

A X user said, 'Mussalman agar paise wala ho toh vichar, bhasha, sab badal jaati hai', (If the muslim man is rich, then the tone and thoughts change quickly) referring to how Bageshwar Dham Baba allegedly used to speak ill about muslims when he organised satsangs in India and now he is praising muslims.

Another X user slammed Shastri by saying, 'Ek dhongi baba se kya hi umeed karte ho?' (What else do you expect from a fake priest).