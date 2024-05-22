IMC Fake Bill Scam: No Dispatch Number On Files Passed By Account Section

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During investigation in the IMC’s fake drainage bill scam, the police came to know that there was no dispatch number on files which were passed by the then officials of the account section of IMC. The files had to be passed by officials only after verifying dispatch numbers on them. The police has announed a bounty of Rs 5,000 each on three on-the-run contractors Aihatesham, Zahid and R K Sharma.

So far 11 accused including Abhay Rathore, the prime accused of the scam, were arrested by MG Road police in connection with the scam. Sources claimed that the accused involved in the crime used to mention fake dispatch numbers on files. Investigating officers came to know that the drainage department of IMC was unaware about the files and he did not give any dispatch number for passing bills. There was no system to verify the dispatch number or the files. If the dispatch number had been verified, the files would not have been passed by the account section.

It was believed that the arrested officials and employees had provided internal data to contractors so that they managed to receive the amount of Rs 30 crore. However, the investigation is on into the case.

Rathore sent to jail

According to MG Road police station in-charge, after the police remand period ended, Assistant Engineer Abhay Rathore was produced before the court on Tuesday from where he was sent to jail. Contractor Imran is on police remand till May 23 and he is being questioned further. His and the IMC officials’ role in the scam is being investigated by the police. Police said that Mohammad Siddique, Sajid, Jakir, Rahul, his wife and other contractors were arrested in connection with the scam. Police said that Mohammad Siddique’s Green Construction firm is the oldest firm.