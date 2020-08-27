'The day journalism died a million deaths': Twitter slams Times Now for sharing ‘unseen’ pictures of Sushant’s dead body

Just when you thought journalism couldn’t get worse, Times Now comes opens a pandora box revealing new ways to sabotage the fourth pillar of democracy.
As if the chats and imaginary claims concocted by senior journalists on prime-time shows weren’t enough, that now they share ‘unseen’ pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s dead body.
Twitter was enraged at the act and called out the news channel and its anchor for making a move that was bound to bring shame across social media.
One user wrote, "This is the lowest point of journalism in India. You @navikakumar and everyone at @TimesNow who lead to this will rot in hell."
"The day journalism died a million deaths. Hang your head in shame @TimesNow absolutely appalling," added another.
Here are some reactions.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
