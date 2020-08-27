'Over their heads': Times Now thinks 'IMMA bounce' means a bounced cheque and Twitter can't keep calm

Times Now, a news channel that has broken records to vilify actress Rhea Chakraborty and launch an explosive media trial against her over the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has added another feather to its cap of embarrassment.

Naturally it was maligned for the times journalist Arnab Goswami led the big debate before he migrated and formed his own channel; but the present anchor left millennials baffled with an interesting interpretation of the Rhea's chats accessed by their team.

In a video shared online, the Times Now anchor can be seen deciphering the words “IMMA bounce” to that of a bounced cheque.

Little did he know that according to urban slang “IMMA bounce” translates to leaving or going somewhere.