'Over their heads': Times Now thinks 'IMMA bounce' means a bounced cheque and Twitter can't keep calm

Times Now, a news channel that has broken records to vilify actress Rhea Chakraborty and launch an explosive media trial against her over the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has added another feather to its cap of embarrassment.
Naturally it was maligned for the times journalist Arnab Goswami led the big debate before he migrated and formed his own channel; but the present anchor left millennials baffled with an interesting interpretation of the Rhea's chats accessed by their team.
In a video shared online, the Times Now anchor can be seen deciphering the words “IMMA bounce” to that of a bounced cheque.
Little did he know that according to urban slang “IMMA bounce” translates to leaving or going somewhere.
In the WhatsApp chats made public, Rhea allegedly also talks of using MDMA and also discusses marijuana.
"In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: "You have MD?"
A message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read: "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in." It is being presumed that the "him" refers to Sushant.
A three-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to probe the drugs aspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.
On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing actor Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case, informed in a letter to the NCB that their investigation had revealed that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant.
On Wednesday, the NCB registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others.
Chakraborty is also facing a CBI investigation for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.
