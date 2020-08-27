LOL: Did Jofra 'Nostradamus' Archer predict Rhea's hand in Sushant’s 'murder' 6 years ago?

As bizarre and hilarious as the theory sounds, it doesn’t beat the ongoing media trial that ranges from black magic, grilling food delivery boys, zooming the lens into one’s living room to make a chunky package for a soap opera style news watching experience.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs, an instance emerging from an investigation being conducted into the death of actor.

Earlier in the day, Rhea said in a social media post that there was a threat to her and her family's life and requested the Mumbai police for protection. She took to Instagram and shared a video where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound.

The ED is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput and has questioned Rhea twice earlier. It has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" after forensic examination of her phone.

Rajput’s father had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer of probe into the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna, to the CBI.