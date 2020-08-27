'Brave fight against misogynistic media': Twitter reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s interview with Rajdeep Sardesai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has finally broken silence after two months on the rumours and media trial that have pinned her ever since the death of actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.

Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship till June 8, the day she left him. About a month later, the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her and others accusing of abetting suicide.

Rhea, who stayed away from the media glare decided to make her appearance on India Today with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.