'Brave fight against misogynistic media': Twitter reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s interview with Rajdeep Sardesai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has finally broken silence after two months on the rumours and media trial that have pinned her ever since the death of actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship till June 8, the day she left him. About a month later, the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her and others accusing of abetting suicide.
Rhea, who stayed away from the media glare decided to make her appearance on India Today with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
Naturally, Twitter was divided over Rhea’s stance and the statements she made during the interaction. Some called it scripted, others alleged Sardesai did not ask her any uncomfortable questions.
However, there was also a section that lauded the journalist for listening to the other side of the story than blatantly grill the actress amid an ongoing probe.
From actress Kangana Ranaut to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, here are some reaction on the microblogging platform.
