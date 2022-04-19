Thappad while tying the knot: UP bride slaps groom during varmala ritual, walks off wedding stage

It isn't just that Alia-Ranbir are tying the knot this summer, more weddings are taking place and creating a buzz across the country. However, reasons are sure to vary! One such viral video captures scenes from a varmala ceremony at Uttar Pradesh, wherein the bride can be see slapping the groom and walking away from the wedding stage.

According to reports, the incident comes from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district during the marriage ceremony held late on Sunday. The video is now viral on social media. In the clip, we can see the bejewelled woman in her wedding attire getting down from stage amidst rituals, leaving the young alone and embarrassed. The reason behind the fight is yet unknown.

