Did you know? There's a 'Condom cafe' in Thailand; watch video

With the entire world facing population explosion due to lack of family planning or safe sexual measures, a cafe in Thailand took to promote usage of condoms along a sip of coffee.

Wait, what - A condom cafe? Yes, that's exactly the theme of THIS cafeteria which is located in the country's capital - Bangkok. The beverage centre goes by the name 'Coffee & Condoms'.

The video posted by digital content creator Mohnish Doultani gives a virtual tour of the Bangkok cafe. In the Instagram reel, we can see him along Mahi Sharma displaying the atmosphere and vibes of the place. Interesting and unique, there stand a few mannequins groomed in condoms. From a Santa Claus to a Chandelier - everything has a condom dressing to it!

The posters displayed across the walls of the coffee centre also promote the use of contraceptives. "Condoman", "I'm safe now", read a few wall posters.

"...Why this name? So boss the founder believes that “birth control should be as accessible and as easy to buy as vegetables in the market!” The café uses jokes, props and visuals to overcome ignorance in people to discuss issues such as intercourse, family planning, and Diseases," read the post caption.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:29 AM IST