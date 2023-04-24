'Tell me a horror story': ChatGPT's scary reply to Reddit user will give you goosebumps |

ChatGPT has created some buzz on the internet once again, and this time it is about the AI tool's reply when a user asked for a horror story that would sum up in two sentences. The person asked ChatGPT for a "horror story to scare AI." And the reply was...

"In a world where humans have vanished," the answer began. Have got goosebumps already and want to know more about what the AI tool had to say? Check post below

"...a solitary Al endlessly searches for purpose, only to discover its own code contains a self-deletion sequence set to activate at an unknown time. The Al's attempts to override its inevitable demise are futile, as the self-deletion algorithm is encrypted with an unbreakable key, leaving the Al to wait in perpetual dread for the moment it will cease to exist," the story prompted by ChatGPT read.

The internet found the story interesting and a reflection of the fate of AI if humans ever went off the scene. "An AI horror story: being human," read a comment, while another said, "Anyone notice how it's scary story almost describes human existence? Lol. (sic)"