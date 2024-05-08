Video: Man Dials Emergency Number 911 Asking For 'Happy Birthday' Wishes; Boston Police Visits Home With Cake & Sings The B'day Song For Him

Boston Police celebrate 25-year-old's birthday after an emergency call | Facebook

Have no friends with whom you can happily mark your birthday? Here's what a man who turned 25 this May did to have someone wish him on his special day. His move was an unimagined one as he rang the local police to make him feel better and escape solitude. The birthday person dialled the emergency number 911 leading the Boston Police to arrive at his doorstep.

He dialled 911 because...

While it is not good to exercise the number when there's no actual emergency, the case of this 25-year-old having no one to celebrate and wish him on his born day seemed to him as no less than an urgent need, making him ring the police for some assistance.

The man was identified as Chris, who opened his door as the police arrived to check after an emergency call from his phone. It was learned that the officials had received a call from him, saying, "I want someone to say Happy Birthday to me." And, no sooner, the cops made sure Chris had an unforgettable day. Also, they shared the entire incident on social media which led to hundreds of people wishing Chris a "Happy Birthday."

Watch video

A look into the adorable video

The incident took place on May 2 when the police greeted the birthday person on his special day, leaving him surprised that his call really made the cops celebrate his birthday with him. At first, officer Frank and his teammates asked to confirm whether it is his birthday, followed by one of them presenting lighting a small cake for him.

During the friendly meet, Chris even asks if he could bring in a lighter from his home and helps the police light the candle on his cake. Seconds later, the heartwarming video captures the policemen singing the Happy Birthday song for Chris and making him feel special. He is seen blushing and smiling as the cops celebrate his birthday. In utmost joy, he later hugs the officers and thanks them to coming over to his place and wishing him adorably.