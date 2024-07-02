'Tasty Lag Raha Hai': Man Prepares Peri Peri Papad Roll; Netizens React

Are you someone who would add peri peri masala into every plate? For a peri peri fan like you, here seems to be a perfect dish that will blow your mind. The internet is talking about a unique dish which blends a desi item with the spicy flavour and strong aroma of peri peri. The dish is titled as 'Peri Peri Papad Roll,' which a man was seen preparing in his recent Instagram reel.

Watch video

Video records full preparation of viral dish

An Instagram page which shares kitchen and cooking videos shared the recipe of this papad roll for its audience. 'The Indian Village Asmr' dropped this recipe video online and showed a man preparing the unique dish with the twist of peri peri.

Read Also Would You Try Pasta With Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Balls? Video Of Quirky Recipe Goes Viral

A look into the recipe

The chef was seen unwrapping the papad pack and soaking it into water initially, followed by adding a few ingredients to make it delicious. During the food preparation process, butter was carefully spread across the papad, some cheese was grated and showered on it along with the addition of oregano seasonings and chilli flakes.

The video further showed the man rolling up the papad and slicing it to smaller portions. It was later fried gently to cook the dish well and make it taste better. What next? Then came the final and most crucial ingredient that inspired the dish's name. Yes, you said it right. Peri peri masala was added to the papad and mixed well. It was served with a perfect mayo dip.

Netizens react after video goes viral

As the video went viral on social media and caught the attention of internet users, they reacted to the impressive food preparation. Most people expressed about being fascinated about the peri peri papad roll which was prepared in the recipe video.

They noted down in the comments that the preparation looked tasty and they wished to give it a try. A few even said that it would make a great side dish on a drinks party, and wrote, "Incomplete without whisky..." However, a few weren't interested in experimenting with papad. They wrote, "Raham karo. Papad ko papad ki tarah hi khao."