Pune Viral Video: Misal Pizza Is Latest Entrant In Bizarre Dishes, Netizens Say 'This Is Food Crime'...

Ever since the Covid lockdown began and people had time on their hands to experiment with things, the internet has seen a surge in the trend of mixing ingredients to create unconventional food dishes. More often than not, these dishes have sparked outrage on social media. Adding to this list is a combination of Maharashtrian misal and Italian pizza called 'Misal Pizza'.

A video of Misal Pizza from Pune is going viral on X (formerly Twitter). The preparation begins with spreading mayonnaise on a slice of pizza bread, which is then topped with farsan, cheese, sprouts, onion, and coriander. The pizza is baked in the oven, cut into slices, and served with misal tarri. The slices are dipped in the tarri before being eaten.

Watch Video:

Rohan, a passionate foodie from Pune, visited Italy and befriended Marco, a pizzeria owner. They combined Pune's spicy Misal with traditional pizza, creating a unique Misal Pizza.



Pune became Puntly from that day onwards…



Meanwhile, X users didn't seem to be impressed by this fusion and dubbed it a "food crime."

"Yuk! I'll stick to authentic Puneri misal from Bedekar or Ramanath. When it comes to pizza, I prefer authentic Neapolitan. I don't like fusion food," wrote one user.

"Now don't blame Gujaratis for killing original dishes - the blame is entirely on Punekars," commented another user.

"Pretty sure this place will shut down, just like that one place which started something called Misal Bunny Chow. True Punekars don't take kindly to their food being ruined like this," said a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

