Pune Viral Video: Idli Pattice Sparks Social Media Outrage, Netizens Comment 'Chef Must Be From Gujarat'

Ever since the Covid lockdown began, the internet has seen a surge in the trend of mixing bizarre ingredients to create unconventional food recipes. More often than not, these dishes have caused outrage on social media. Adding to this list is 'Idli Pattice' from Pune.

The video of 'Idli Pattice' is going viral on X (formerly Twitter). The preparation involves two food items that are perfectly capable of tasting good on their own—idli and batata vada. The preparation is actually quite simple: take two idlis and put the spiced batata used to make vada in between them, then coat them in besan (gram flour) and deep fry them. Voila, Idli Pattice is ready.

The divine combination of Idli and Wada Pav gives birth to Idli Pattice in Pune:)#pune #punekar he sagla kai aahe??? pic.twitter.com/tvq1iOxSDL — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 13, 2024

X users joked that the chef must be from Gujarat, as most of these bizarre dishes have come from the state in recent times.

One user wrote sarcastically, "And with this… Pune races ahead of Gujarat in the weird food list! Well done Pune!!"

"Please don’t, just don’t. Why make two good food items weird? This just looks bad on all levels," commented another.

A third user wrote, "Absolutely disgusting and unhealthy. Why murder two different food items?"

"This is the real reason why Pune lags behind so much in every infra project," joked another.

That is one weird combo. Never came across it myself though when I was in Pune. — Dr Saurabh S Sachar 🇮🇳 (@doc_sacharr) June 13, 2024

Not the north & south combo you expected ! — Mohan (@mnalpha2019) June 14, 2024

Please don’t, just don’t.



Why make too good food items weird? This just looks bad at all levels. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) June 14, 2024

Punyala pan Gujarat chi hava lagli ahey. Pune asa navhta kadhi. — Nilesh Pandit (@nileshp1981) June 13, 2024

Among the worst things to eat which you have shared for eternity this looks like the closest which I can give a TRY 😝 — Nakshatra Singh (@Nakshat) June 13, 2024

And with this… Pune races ahead of Gujarat in weird food list ! Well done Pune!! — Deepali Prabhu (@Deepali_p) June 13, 2024