Pune Viral Video: Idli Pattice Sparks Social Media Outrage, Netizens Comment 'Chef Must Be From Gujarat'

Ever since the Covid lockdown began, the internet has seen a surge in the trend of mixing bizarre ingredients to create unconventional food recipes. More often than not, these dishes have caused outrage on social media. Adding to this list is 'Idli Pattice' from Pune.
The video of 'Idli Pattice' is going viral on X (formerly Twitter). The preparation involves two food items that are perfectly capable of tasting good on their own—idli and batata vada. The preparation is actually quite simple: take two idlis and put the spiced batata used to make vada in between them, then coat them in besan (gram flour) and deep fry them. Voila, Idli Pattice is ready.
Watch Video:
X users joked that the chef must be from Gujarat, as most of these bizarre dishes have come from the state in recent times.
One user wrote sarcastically, "And with this… Pune races ahead of Gujarat in the weird food list! Well done Pune!!"
"Please don’t, just don’t. Why make two good food items weird? This just looks bad on all levels," commented another.
A third user wrote, "Absolutely disgusting and unhealthy. Why murder two different food items?"
"This is the real reason why Pune lags behind so much in every infra project," joked another.
Check out the reactions below: