PUNE VIDEO: Car Crashes Into Barricades In Pimple Saudagar, Sustains Major Damage | Video Screengrab

The spate of accidents does not seem to end in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the Porsche crash in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, numerous accidents have been reported in the two neighbouring cities. Another accident recently occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Pimple Saudagar.

According to the information received, the accident took place near Jagtap Dairy in the early morning hours on Friday. A car reportedly crashed into barricades, sustaining major damage. The impact was so severe that the front wheel flew into the other lane and hit an autorickshaw. Eyewitnesses say the driver was speeding when he collided with the barriers.

Watch Video:

A video of the scene after the accident is circulating on social media. In the video, police can be seen inspecting the site while the car appears completely wrecked.

Vishal Hire, Assistant Commissioner of Police from Pimpri-Chinchwad, stated that four persons had been injured in this accident. However, the injuries are non-life threatening and they are being treated in a hospital, he added.

"A drunk 21-year-old was driving the car. It is a drunk-driving case and a case has been registered against the driver. As per preliminary information, the young man at the wheel lost control of the vehicle which hit a barricade," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 40-year-old woman sustained injuries after being hit by a car in the Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. CCTV footage of the incident, which shows a speeding car hitting the woman and flinging her to the side of the road, went viral on social media.

The 24-year-old driver, reportedly the son of a police official, has been arrested. "We are investigating along with the RTO to determine why he could not stop the vehicle in time. The driver was not drunk. The woman is in stable condition," an official said.