PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Woman Flung Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car Driven By Cop's Son In Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Woman Flung Into Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

While the Pune Porsche crash case continues to make headlines across the country, an accident occurred in the neighbouring city of Pimpri-Chinchwad recently. As per the recent information, the car was driven by a son a police.

The accused has been identified as Vinay Vilas Naykere.

The incident took place on Wednesday (June 12) at Swaraj Chowk within the Bhosari MIDC Police Station jurisdiction. CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a speeding car failing to stop as a woman crosses the road. The impact of the crash was so severe that the woman was thrown into the air.

According to local media reports, the driver of the car immediately took the injured woman to the hospital for urgent medical attention. She is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users said both the driver and the woman were at fault.

"Mistake on both sides. Car driver should have slowed down to allow pedestrians to cross the road but the lady is more at fault. She was crossing as if she was roaming in the garden of her backyard. No basic sense of watching the traffic before crossing," wrote a user.

"The car driver is at fault, but before crossing I think it's good to check right & left which the pedestrians didn't follow," added another.

