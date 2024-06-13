Pune Porsche Crash: CP Amitesh Kumar Reacts To Anil Deshmukh's Explosive Allegation, Says 'No Impact On Case'

Pune CP Amitesh Kumar | ANI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday made an explosive allegation concerning the Porsche crash case, in which the minor son of a prominent realtor allegedly mowed down two IT engineers in the early hours of May 19 with his speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. According to the police, the 17-year-old was in an inebriated state when the accident took place.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deshmukh claimed that preparations have been made to prove that the deceased IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were drunk. He stated that it could be argued in court that the accident took place because of them, and the minor, who is currently in the observation home, could be released.

जेणेकरुन या प्रकरणामध्ये मृत झालेले मोटरसायकल वरील तरुण तरुणी हे दारु पिऊन होते आणि त्यांच्यामुळेच हा अपघात झाला, असे न्यायालयात सिद्ध करता येईल. जेणेकरून विशाल अग्रवालचा मुलगा लवकर सुटेल, अशा पध्दतीने प्रयत्न सध्या सरु आहेत. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 13, 2024

He wrote in Marathi, "In the Pune hit and run case, it has been revealed that under political pressure, attempts were made to change the blood samples of the accused and prepare a report that the accused had not consumed alcohol. Now, as a former home minister, my information is that preparations have been made to show alcohol positive in the viscera report of the deceased. So it can be proved in the court that the IT professionals on the motorcycle who died were drunk and it was because of them that the accident happened. So that Vishal Agarwal's son can be released soon."

Reacting to Deshmukh's allegation, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told The Free Press Journal that the final post-mortem report of the deceased has not come yet. Even if it shows that they were drunk, it is immaterial as the Porsche hit them from behind, Kumar added.

"Whether the deceased had consumed alcohol or not makes no sense. It has no impact on the case. The minor accused was driving and hit Anish and Ashwini, who were on a motorcycle, from behind," the CP said.

In another shocking revelation in the case, it has come to light that the bribe to swap the minor's blood sample was allegedly paid at the Juvenile Justice Board's office.

Sassoon General Hospital's Forensics Department Head Dr Ajay Taware, Casualty Medical Officer Dr Shrihari Halnor, and mortuary staffer Atul Ghalkamble were arrested for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor boy. It was later revealed that the blood belonged to the minor's mother.

In this case of blood swapping, the teen's father Vishal and mother Shivani were arrested. Besides the Agrawal couple, Ashpak Makandar, who acted as a middleman between them and doctors from the state-run Sassoon Hospital, was also arrested.

The police told the court that Makandar was paid ₹4 lakh by the driver of the teenager's father. Of this, ₹3 lakh was given further to the doctors for replacing the minor's blood samples.

So far, the police have registered three separate cases in connection with the accident. The cases include an FIR in connection with the accident, the second one against the pub that allegedly served liquor to the minor, and the third case about wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the fatal accident.