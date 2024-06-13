PUNE VIDEO: Residents Stage Demonstration After Woman Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck Near Gangadham Chowk | Video Screengrab

Angry residents on Thursday staged a demonstration against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials after a woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Gangadham Chowk. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The residents were heard chanting slogans like "PMC Commissioner kartat kay, paise khatat dusra kay", "Traffic police kartat kay, paise khatat dusra kay", etc.

The 59-year-old woman, Damayanti Bhupendra Solanki, and her daughter-in-law, Priyanka Solanki, were on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck. Damayanti, who was the pillion rider, died on the spot while Priyanka was rushed to a hospital and is currently under treatment.

The driver has been identified as Ashok Chhotelal Mahato (37), a resident of Bavdhan. Following the accident, Mahato was thrashed by locals and handed over to the police. The police have booked Mahato under Section 304 and other sections of IPC. The police said the truck was transporting building construction material.

Notably, heavy vehicles are banned on the road during the day where the accident took place. However, despite being banned, heavy vehicles ply on the road without any fear of police officials.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni took to X (formerly Twitter) and said she has written a letter to the Pune City Police Commissioner insisting on the strict enforcement of the ban on heavy vehicles on the roads. "Apart from punishing the vehicle driver, the traffic police officials should also be held responsible for not strictly following the rules and for irresponsible behaviour. Strict action has been taken against them and they should be relieved from duty," she added.

दिवसा जड वाहनांना बंदी असलेल्या रस्त्यांवर नियमांचे काटेकोर पालन करण्याची आग्रही मागणी पुणे शहर पोलीस आयुक्त यांच्याकडे केली आहे.

शहराच्या विविध महत्त्वाच्या रस्त्यांवर वाहतुकीचा प्रश्न गंभीर होत असताना त्यातील एक उपाययोजना म्हणून बाहेरून येणाऱ्या जड वाहनांना, मालवाहतुकीच्या… pic.twitter.com/9l6zFikaWo — Dr. Medha Kulkarni (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Medha_kulkarni) June 12, 2024

Vijay Kumbhar, the Maharashtra State Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote, "Another accident in Pune. This accident is so terrible that this woman's head has been split. How many more victims will have to suffer in the future in Pune due to the corrupt alliance of builders, politicians, and government officials? Who knows."