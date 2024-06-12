Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office | File

In a shocking development in the Pune Porsche crash case, it has come to light that the bribe to swap the 17-year-old boy's blood sample was paid at the Juvenile Justice Board's office.

The minor, son of realtor Vishal Agrawal, allegedly mowed down two IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 with his speeding Porsche. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Sassoon General Hospital's Forensics Department Head Dr Ajay Taware, Casualty Medical Officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and mortuary staffer Atul Ghalkamble were arrested for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor boy. It was later revealed that the blood belonged to the minor's mother.

In this case of blood swapping, the teen's father Vishal and mother Shivani were arrested. Besides the Agrawal couple, Ashpak Makandar, who acted as a middleman between them and doctors from the state-run Sassoon Hospital, was also arrested.

The police told the court that Makandar was paid ₹4 lakh by the driver of the teenager's father. Of this, ₹3 lakh was given further to the doctors for replacing the minor's blood samples.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended till June 25 the observation home remand of the minor. The police, through prosecutors, sought an extension of his custody for another 14 days at the observation home, citing his safety. He was in the observation home remand till June 12. They also told the board that the minor's release at the current juncture may hinder the ongoing investigation into the case.