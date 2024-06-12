 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office

The minor, son of realtor Vishal Agrawal, allegedly mowed down two IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 with his speeding Porsche

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office | File

In a shocking development in the Pune Porsche crash case, it has come to light that the bribe to swap the 17-year-old boy's blood sample was paid at the Juvenile Justice Board's office.

The minor, son of realtor Vishal Agrawal, allegedly mowed down two IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 with his speeding Porsche. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Police Prepare Impact Analysis Report With Army Forensic Expert's Help
article-image

Sassoon General Hospital's Forensics Department Head Dr Ajay Taware, Casualty Medical Officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and mortuary staffer Atul Ghalkamble were arrested for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor boy. It was later revealed that the blood belonged to the minor's mother.

In this case of blood swapping, the teen's father Vishal and mother Shivani were arrested. Besides the Agrawal couple, Ashpak Makandar, who acted as a middleman between them and doctors from the state-run Sassoon Hospital, was also arrested.

The police told the court that Makandar was paid ₹4 lakh by the driver of the teenager's father. Of this, ₹3 lakh was given further to the doctors for replacing the minor's blood samples.

Read Also
PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Woman In Hinjawadi, Sends Her Flying; No Complaint Lodged
article-image

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended till June 25 the observation home remand of the minor. The police, through prosecutors, sought an extension of his custody for another 14 days at the observation home, citing his safety. He was in the observation home remand till June 12. They also told the board that the minor's release at the current juncture may hinder the ongoing investigation into the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Bribe For Swapping Teen's Blood Was Paid At Juvenile Justice Board's Office

NAFED Onion Procurement Centres to Shut Down Amid Severe Shortage and Price Disparity

NAFED Onion Procurement Centres to Shut Down Amid Severe Shortage and Price Disparity

CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students

CityLinc Bus Services Resume Full Operation with New Pass Centres for Students

Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard Causing Fear in Palkhed Colony Area

Nashik: Forest Department Captures Leopard Causing Fear in Palkhed Colony Area

Pune Porsche Crash Case: JJB Extends Teen Driver's Observation Home Remand Till June 25

Pune Porsche Crash Case: JJB Extends Teen Driver's Observation Home Remand Till June 25