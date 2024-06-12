 PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Woman In Hinjawadi, Sends Her Flying; No Complaint Lodged
PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Woman In Hinjawadi, Sends Her Flying; No Complaint Lodged

X (formerly Twitter) users said the driver should face consequences even if a complaint wasn't lodged

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Woman In Hinjawadi, Sends Her Flying; No Complaint Lodged | Video Screengrab

While the Pune Porsche crash case is still making headlines across the country, another accident took place in the city recently. The incident occurred at Bhujbal Chowk within the Hinjawadi Police Station jurisdiction. The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the CCTV footage, a speeding car changed direction and crashed into a shop on the side of the road. The impact of the crash was so severe that a woman standing near the shop was thrown into the air.

However, according to local media reports, the woman and her family did not file any complaint against the driver as she was not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users said the driver should face consequences even if a complaint wasn't lodged.

A user wrote, "Horrible! It's disturbing even to see the video. That driver should face the consequences, complaint or no complaint!"

"Police should register a case - CCTV footage is there. What if the person is not in a position to file a case? Suo Moto Karo... (sic)," said another user.

"How is the police so irresponsible? Tomorrow they will let murderers go if nobody is filing a complaint," wrote a third user.

