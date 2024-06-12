PUNE CCTV VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits Woman In Hinjawadi, Sends Her Flying; No Complaint Lodged | Video Screengrab

While the Pune Porsche crash case is still making headlines across the country, another accident took place in the city recently. The incident occurred at Bhujbal Chowk within the Hinjawadi Police Station jurisdiction. The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the CCTV footage, a speeding car changed direction and crashed into a shop on the side of the road. The impact of the crash was so severe that a woman standing near the shop was thrown into the air.

However, according to local media reports, the woman and her family did not file any complaint against the driver as she was not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users said the driver should face consequences even if a complaint wasn't lodged.

A user wrote, "Horrible! It's disturbing even to see the video. That driver should face the consequences, complaint or no complaint!"

"Police should register a case - CCTV footage is there. What if the person is not in a position to file a case? Suo Moto Karo... (sic)," said another user.

"How is the police so irresponsible? Tomorrow they will let murderers go if nobody is filing a complaint," wrote a third user.

Pune police should register a case - CCTV footage is there. What if the person is not in a position to file a case.Suo Moto Karo.... — meghana rasal (@meghanarasal) June 12, 2024

It's a clear case of Rash / negligence driving & our super heroes Police officers expect someone to file a complaint to register a case. Gajab Hain. A simple question - Patient will fill admission form first or get admitted in hospital for treatment? — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSh21543669) June 12, 2024

What speed was he driving at? The driver should be arrested because the lady was walking on the roadside. He changed direction and crashed into this woman. Why #Pune #police is not arresting this driver? @CPPuneCity — Tania Roy | INDIA 🇮🇳 (@taniaroy) June 12, 2024

Is this a Joke @PCcityPolice If someone commit crime and there js no complaints, how can you release that man — रोहित पवार (@rohit_pawar1) June 11, 2024

What are CCTV's for?? Can't they file complaint on behalf of citizens??

Wasn't even her fault, like crossing the road or otherwise.

Horrible!! — 𑀫𑀼𑀕𑁆𑀥𑀸 🚩 (@Joglekar07) June 11, 2024

Horrible! It's disturbing even to see the video. That driver should face the consequences, complaint or no complaint! 😡 — Dr. Chinmay Deshpande,MD (@TheRollingPsych) June 12, 2024

Drivers who violate traffic rules and cause harm should be held accountable, regardless of whether a formal complaint is filed.



This incident calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws. — Illustration & Political Cartoonist (@Dipti_talks) June 12, 2024