VIDEO l Pune Rains: PMC Finds Stormwater Drains Clogged with Optical Fibre Cables, Cuts Them to Prevent Flooding

Two days after pre-monsoon rains flooded Pune, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers discovered that stormwater drains were clogged with optical fibre cables laid by various internet service providers.

On Sunday, the civic body took stern action against these illegally placed cables, cutting them from the stormwater lines at Sinhagad Road and other parts of the city.

These cables were found in the Sinhagad Road and Manikbaug areas.

This action follows severe waterlogging incidents on Saturday in areas including Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, Pune University Road, Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Kalas, parts of Wadgaonsheri, Pune Station, and Bundgarden Road due to rain.

Residents took to social media to criticize the PMC’s drainage department after the flooding. In response, PMC officials reviewed the affected areas.

Cables were cut by PMC

Officials cut the cables at various locations, including PL Deshpande Garden, Patil Hospital, and Bramha Hotel in the Manikbaug area.

A PMC official stated that these cables had clogged stormwater lines, causing massive waterlogging on Sinhagad Road.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 127 waterlogging-prone areas across the city. Besides, the PMC's disaster management cell has formed a quick response team in 15 ward offices to resolve rain-related issues that cause inconvenience to citizens.

Torrential rains lashed Pune city on Saturday evening, causing widespread chaos. Some areas received more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours, leading to severe waterlogging. Amid the deluge, at least 31 incidents of tree fall were reported, resulting in tragic consequences. Regrettably, three deaths were reported, with two individuals drowning and one succumbing to injuries caused by a falling tree.