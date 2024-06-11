Defence Services Technical Staff Course Commences At Pune's Military Institute Of Technology: Here's All You Need To Know | X/@PIB_India

The flagship Defence Services Technical Staff Course for the tri-services officers commenced on Monday at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

A total of 166 officers from the tri-services, Indian Coast Guard, as well as five officers from friendly foreign countries are participating in the course, which is designed to train mid-career officers, from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and friendly nations, as future techno-warriors and military leaders.

Commandant of MILIT, AVM Vivek Blouria, during his inaugural address to future military leaders, underscored the importance of jointness and synergy among services and the criticality of understanding the unique capabilities of each service for warfighting in multi-domain operations.

The Commandant also highlighted the need for future techno-warriors to develop a strong understanding of emerging technologies and geopolitical issues impacting India's military and security landscape.

This awareness will empower them to make informed decisions and contribute effectively to military strategies including absorption of niche technologies in services, the release stated.

During the course, officers will be exposed to various emerging technologies, defence strategies, live and simulated drills, seminars, collaborative projects, visits to various forward areas as well as defence R&D and industrial corridors to improve their awareness and understanding of national security strategy, tactical operations and the national efforts at Atmanirbharta in Military Technologies.

In a pioneering initiative towards Jointness by MILIT, Joint Divisions, comprising officers drawn from tri-services who would bring together diverse skill sets and perspectives, have been formed for the conduct of Joint Training.

This will be the first DSTSC to be trained by the newly formed Tri-Services Joint Training Teams. The initiative is aimed to enhance seamless coordination and integration required for multi-domain operations and creating a joint culture, the release added.