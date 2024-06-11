 Pune Shocker: Man Murders Neighbour With Cement Block, Iron Rod Over Drinking Water Request
Pune Shocker: Man Murders Neighbour With Cement Block, Iron Rod Over Drinking Water Request

The accused, identified as Rakesh Tukaram Gaikwad (35), has been arrested

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a man murdered his neighbour after he asked for drinking water in Pune. The incident took place in Mundhwa village on Monday. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Tukaram Gaikwad (35).

According to the police, Gaikwad is the maternal brother and neighbour of Santosh Nivrutti Alhat, the deceased. They both resided in the same colony. The victim, Alhat, asked for water around 10pm, which angered Gaikwad. An argument erupted between the two and later turned violent.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotagi of Mundhwa Police Station said, "Alhat was living alone. The relationship was not good between Gaikwad and Alhat, who was an alcoholic. Alhat asked for water at night, which Gaikwad did not like. Because of this, a heated argument occurred between them. Later, Gaikwad attacked him with a cement block and an iron rod on his head."

"Alhat lost consciousness and died due to excessive bleeding. After that, the deceased's brother, Santosh Alhat, filed a complaint, and a First Information Report was lodged under Section 302 of the IPC at Mundhwa Police Station," added Bolkotagi.

"We have arrested the accused, Gaikwad, and are investigating the matter," the police inspector further said.

