 Dispute Over Racing Bull Turns Violent In Pune; Youth Seriously Injured In Attack In Bavdhan
A 20-year-old youth was seriously injured after being attacked with sharp weapons in broad daylight at a petrol pump in Sus Gaon following a dispute over a racing bull. The victim, Siddhant Manmode, had earlier received death threats. Bavdhan Police have booked three accused for attempted murder and detained one, while others are being traced

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 20-year-old man was brutally attacked with sharp weapons in broad daylight following a dispute over a racing bull in Pune’s Bavdhan area. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a petrol pump in the Sus Gaon area.

The victim, identified as Siddhant Kailas Manmode (20), a resident of Sus Gaon in Mulshi Tehsil, was intercepted by a group of individuals while he was in the Sus Gaon area. According to police reports, the attackers confronted Manmode, verbally abused him, and then launched a violent assault with sharp weapons. They targeted his head and body with the intent to kill the victim.

Manmode sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Background of the Conflict

The investigation revealed that the roots of the violence trace back to a confrontation about a month ago. The accused and the victim had reportedly entered into a heated verbal spat regarding the handling of a racing bull.

Following that initial argument, the suspects had allegedly sent death threats to Manmode via his mobile phone. The Tuesday afternoon attack is believed to be the culmination of this ongoing grudge.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the Bavdhan Police have registered an FIR against three individuals, including Pranav Kashinath Waghmare, alias Chivya (19, Pashan), who has been detained. Meanwhile, police have also booked a man named Kshirsagar, whose full details are unknown, and another unidentified individual.

The police have charged the suspects with attempted murder and other relevant sections of the BNS. While Pranav Waghmare has been taken into custody, a search is underway for the remaining accomplices. The Bavdhan Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

