FPJ Impact In Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Holds Meeting With PMPML Officials Regarding Defunct Aundh Bus Depot

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole on Wednesday evening took to X (formerly Twitter) and said he held an extensive review meeting with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) CMD Sanjay Kolte and other senior officials of the transport body regarding the defunct bus depot in Aundh.

Held an extensive review meeting with CMD Sanjay Kolteji and other senior officials of @PMPMLPune. The main agenda was to address the issues with the defunct Aundh bus depot, which currently has up to 70 buses lying idle amidst garbage and rubble.



— Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 12, 2024

"The main agenda was to address the issues with the defunct Aundh bus depot, which currently has up to 70 buses lying idle amidst garbage and rubble," said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Shirole was informed that the buses, although bearing the PMPML logos, actually belonged to a bankrupt contractor.

"The lenders and the current owners' agents of these buses have assured us that they will promptly clear the buses from the plot. Once the area is cleared of buses, rubble and garbage, a new, well-maintained bus depot and parking facility will be established," the officials told him.

The Free Press Journal highlighted this issue on May 7 in a story titled "Neglected Buses In Pune's Aundh Turn Haven For Criminals, Residents Demand Action".

Residents of the area told the newspaper that the depot had become a hotbed for illegal activities, including drinking, smoking, and gambling.

Ramesh Sadamati, a local resident, said, "Buses have been parked here since the pandemic. Women are facing difficulties as people come here to urinate during the day and at night as well. These people are drug addicts. They sit inside the bus and enjoy with their aides."

Sangita, another local resident, said, "These useless buses have occupied the whole space, which should have been used as a playground for children or for any other important purpose. This negligence is an open invitation to smokers and drinkers. Unknown people gather here with illegal weapons. They have created terror in the area. College students also come here at night to smoke and drink as no security guard is present here."

Deepali Sadamate, another local, said, "We are all living in fear. There are no street lights here. Authorities need to take care of this. Dumping of garbage creates mosquito breeding grounds. Several parts of these parked buses have been stolen and glasses have been broken by unknown individuals."