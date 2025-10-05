NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Condemns Attack On MLA Bapusaheb Pathare In Pune's Lohgaon, Seeks Stern Police Action | Sourced

Pune: The incident of MLA Bapusaheb Pathare being assaulted came to light on late Saturday night. The attack allegedly took place in Lohgaon while he was attending an event. The shocking development has stirred considerable unrest in the Vadgaonsheri Assembly Constituency.

In response, Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) posted on X (formerly Twitter). He condemned the assault and raised serious concerns.

He said, “The violent attack on MLA Bapusaheb Pathare is strongly condemned! If a people's representative is assaulted, what about an ordinary citizen?”

He urged the police to take stringent action, emphasising that “if public representatives are being shoved and jostled, what hope is there for a common person?”

According to reports, MLA Pathare was present for a programme in Lohgaon when a verbal dispute reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation. Some local party functionaries are alleged to have been involved in the scuffle. Although the injuries sustained by Pathare are said to be minor, the police intervened and restored order.

The incident has ignited political tensions in Vadgaon Sheri. Demands are being made for a thorough investigation. Opposition leaders are demanding accountability. The NCP leadership has called for security assurances for elected representatives. They cautioned that such acts may erode public trust in democratic norms. The case remains under active investigation.