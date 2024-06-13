 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Anil Deshmukh Makes Explosive Allegation, Claims 'Preparations Made To Prove Deceased IT Engineers Were Drunk'
In another shocking revelation in the case, it has come to light that the bribe to swap the 17-year-old boy's blood sample was paid at the Juvenile Justice Board's office

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday made an explosive allegation regarding the Porsche crash case, in which a minor son of a prominent realtor allegedly mowed down two IT engineers in the early hours of May 19 with his speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. According to the police, the 17-year-old was in an inebriated state when the accident took place.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deshmukh claimed that preparations have been made to prove that the deceased IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were drunk. He stated that it could be argued in court that the accident took place because of them, and the minor could be released.

He wrote in Marathi, "In the Pune hit and run case, it has been revealed that under political pressure, attempts were made to change the blood samples of the accused and prepare a report that the accused had not consumed alcohol. Now, as a former home minister, my information is that preparations have been made to show alcohol positive in the viscera report of the deceased. So it can be proved in the court that the IT professionals on the motorcycle who died were drunk and it was because of them that the accident happened. So that Vishal Agarwal's son can be released soon."

article-image

In another shocking revelation in the case, it has come to light that the bribe to swap the 17-year-old boy's blood sample was paid at the Juvenile Justice Board's office.

Sassoon General Hospital's Forensics Department Head Dr. Ajay Taware, Casualty Medical Officer Dr. Shrihari Halnor, and mortuary staffer Atul Ghalkamble were arrested for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor boy. It was later revealed that the blood belonged to the minor's mother.

In this case of blood swapping, the teen's father Vishal and mother Shivani were arrested. Besides the Agrawal couple, Ashpak Makandar, who acted as a middleman between them and doctors from the state-run Sassoon Hospital, was also arrested.

article-image

The police told the court that Makandar was paid ₹4 lakh by the driver of the teenager's father. Of this, ₹3 lakh was given further to the doctors for replacing the minor's blood samples.

