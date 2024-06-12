Pune Porsche Crash Case Effect: Police Register 1,143 Drink-And-Drive Cases, Collect ₹11.40 Lakh In Fines In 10 Days | X/@PuneCityTraffic

In the backdrop of the Porsche crash case, in which a 17-year-old son of a prominent realtor, allegedly under the influence of alcohol moved down two IT professionals on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar with his speeding car, the city police have launched a crackdown on drink-and-drive offences across the city.

According to data provided by the traffic department, a total of 1,143 drink-and-drive cases have been registered, resulting in fines of ₹11.40 lakh in just 10 days. The data spans from May 20 to May 29, immediately after the Porsche accident in the early hours of May 19.

However, the data also reveals a stark difference in the number of cases registered before and after the horrific accident. As per the data, only 137 cases were registered in January this year, 79 in February, 128 in March and 50 in April. The cases are even fewer before that. In the entire year of 2021, only 61 cases were registered, while there were 37 in 2022. It saw a slight increase in 2023 with 562 cases being registered.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Gavli of the traffic department, said, "The registration of drink-and-drive cases was stopped during the Covid pandemic as the usage of breath analysers was halted. However, after the Porsche case, we have intensified the drive."

Manoj Shetty, an Aam Aadmi Party leader in Pune city, said, "Why do authorities need to wake up after a major accident has happened? Two people died in a recent high-profile accident case. It might not have happened if the patrolling teams were on duty."

Hasan Qureshi, a resident at Yerwada, expressed, "Regular drink-and-drive drives need to be conducted by traffic police as it deters motorists from driving after consuming alcohol, and it could also avert future accidents as well."

| Date | Total Cases | Fine Collected (₹) |

| May 22 | 207 | 2,22,800 |

| May 25 | 259 | 2,84,500 |

| May 26 | 310 | 3,42,400 |

| May 29 | 205 | 1,61,000 |

| May 30 | 162 | 1,29,950 |