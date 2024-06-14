PUNE VIDEO: Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke's Swift Action Saves Boy Trapped In Building's Gallery | Video Screengrab

During his Pune visit on Friday, newly elected Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke's swift action helped save a minor boy trapped in a building's gallery. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

As seen in the video, the boy is trapped in the gallery on the second floor of the building, crying helplessly with no one to rescue him. Upon learning about this situation, Lanke immediately reached the spot. Later, in a courageous move, one Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) worker, Akash Angre, who was present with Lanke, climbed the two floors without any protection, risking his life to rescue the boy. Everyone present at the spot is seen applauding Angre for his bravery.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Lanke emerged as a giant killer by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MP Sujay Vikhe in the Ahmednagar constituency. For Vikhe, it was a fight to retain the supremacy of his family, which has been a dominant force in the cooperative sector in Ahmednagar district, while for Lanke, it was an opportunity to emerge as the people's man who can take on the mighty and resourceful. The clash also saw a bitter war of words and high-stakes drama.

After his victory, Lanke said his top priorities include addressing the concerns over onion and milk prices. “My farmer brethren are angry. They want a solution to this onion crisis. The falling prices of onions and milk are a concern and I will plan an agitation if need be,” he said.