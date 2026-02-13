 Kerala: Elderly Woman Blocks Biker Riding On Footpath In Kozhikode; What Happens Next Wins Internet’s Respect
An elderly woman in Kozhikode, Kerala, was seen blocking a scooter rider who tried to use a footpath to bypass traffic near the Eranhipalam signal. Refusing to move, she even pulled out her phone to record the violation. The rider eventually retreated to the road. The video has since garnered over 21 million views online.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Viral clip shows woman confronting traffic violators near Eranhipalam signal | Instagram

Kozhikode: An elderly woman in Kerala has set an example for traffic violators by boldly confronting bike riding on a footpath meant for pedestrians, a video that has won hearts and respect online for her courage and firm stand against traffic violations.

A now-viral video, shared online shows a elderly woman standing her ground near the Eranhipalam traffic signal in Kozhikode as a biker attempted to use the footpath to bypass traffic.

In the clip, a two-wheelers can be seen riding onto the pedestrian walkway, forcing pedestrians to make way for the scooter. The elderly woman stood right in front of the scooter rider, refusing to move even as he tries to manoeuvre past her.

At one point, she takes out her mobile phone, apparently recording the violation. Despite initial resistance from the rider, her firm stance and clear instructions leave him with little option but to retreat to the main road.

The video has garnered over 21 million views and thousands of comments, with users praising the woman’s courage and sense of responsibility.

“Salute to the bravery of this elderly woman. Footpaths are for people to walk, not for driving vehicles,” one user wrote.

Another commented, "What a solid take by the woman. We should take inspiration from her and stand up to all these uneducated riders. If every person takes responsibility for the laws in this nation by standing up, we will become much better in the civic sense department.”

Another user praising her bravery said, "We need more brave women like her."

