Would You Try Pasta With Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Balls? Video Of Quirky Recipe Goes Viral

Pasta With Ferrero Rocher Balls | Instagram

In case you’re looking to try something unique to confuse your taste buds, here’s a recipe that will grab your attention. It’s a pasta dish but with some unimaginable twist to it. Without holding back much, let’s reveal to you that we’re talking about something called the “Ferrero Rocher Pasta.” Ouch! Yes, you read that right. Indeed, such a dish exists. An influencer was seen preparing it in his recent Instagram video and rating the delicacy. WATCH VIDEO:

Ferrero Rocher Pasta

Identified as a Calvin Lee from Singapore, the influencer tried the bizarre recipe with joy. The reel captured him making the dish and trying it himself. It opened by showing him boiling some pasta on a pan, followed by adding the eye-grabbing ingredient. While cooking the pasta in milk, he added the chocolate balls to it. While that was the most weird part of the food preparation, it didn’t stop there. Lee was also seen adding cream cheese and condensed milk to the dish before taking a bite.

Lee's verdict on the quirky dish

Seconds into the video, once the cooking was complete, the influencer dropped his fork into the chocolatey pasta to give it a try. He closed and squeezed his eyes while tasting the dish. Did he like it? “Yes, yes, yes,” he captioned the food video while describing the unique creation to be “creamy, nutty, and incredibly comforting.” However, as far as netizens are concerned, the recipe fetched mixed reactions.

Video goes viral; netizens react

Being posted online earlier this December, the video gathered more than 170K views on Instagram. Hundreds of viewers commented on it expressing their reaction to Ferrero Rocher Pasta. “This is vile,” wrote an Instagram user, while another said, “Gonna try this.”