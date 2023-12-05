21-Year-Old Spanish Woman Accidentally EATS TOOTHBRUSH; Doctors Rescue Her From Choking To Death

Woman eats toothbrush | IndiaMART

In a bizarre and worrying incident, a Spanish woman ate a toothbrush and ended up nearly choking herself to death. Identified only by her first name, Heizea, the female claimed to have eaten turkey before the toothbrush landed up inside her. The 21-year-old on Wednesday tried to force the turkey out of her throat when things went wrong and she accidentally gulped down the brushing tool.

Heizea narrated her ordeal and said that it wasn't easy for her to take action on the mishap she had done to herself. Despite having her dad around, he couldn't assist her much due to his health condition which made him confined to a wheelchair with a damaged Achilles tendon. Thus, she needed to take care of herself when she gulped the toothbrush. A while later, she reached out to doctors for help and rushed to a nearby hospital where she got the item extracted.

X-rays were taken to figure out things before they could operate. It took about three hours for the medical experts to examine her and emerge successful with the removal of the object. Reportedly, they were able to fish out the toothbrush by looping the head of it with a surgical tool and pulling it out through her mouth. As her sedation period went off, she woke up with the toothbrush next to her and breathing normally.