32-Year-Old US Woman Eats Roadkill, Says 'I Don’t Want Animals To Die In Vain'

Manders Barnett |

Remember Amou Haji, the man who ate roadkill and avoided taking baths for years together? A 32-year-old US woman named Manders Barnett will remind you of him for what she eats. Barnett lives like a nomad and consumes roadkill after turning them into her meal. She expresses the reason behind eating roadkill instead of other available forms of meat and says that she doesn't want those animals' death to go in vain.

Meet Manders Barnett

The Idaho native began her nomadic saga in 2019 after she was inspired by a man she met that year. She saw the guy travel on horseback for six years and planned to live a pastoral life like him. She quit her job to join her civilisation-shunning soulmate.

Message for people driving on the road

“I’m used to living in a small space...I spend all day, every day, outside," Barnett said. She added taking about what she survived on and said, "I do pick up roadkill. I’m really good at knowing when an animal is fresh." However, she also passed a message for people driving on the roads and landing up hitting animals by saying, "Don’t drive up to dead animals and pick them up,” the dead-possum gourmand cautioned. “If the animal is injured or dying, at least you know how long it has been there."

Not letting the death go in vain...

She expressed that she isn't too keen towards eating roadkill but rather does so to let the death go in vain. In fact, apart from eating the carcass, it was also learned that she would use them in other ways possible to avoid it going waste or worthless. "I use all parts of the deer,” she claimed while adding, "I take the bones to make tools and tan hides to make clothes and bags."