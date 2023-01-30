Tamil Nadu: Who is Pushparani? The 45-year-old woman cop who cycles 6 km a day, inspires locals with her cycling habit

e-Paper Get App
Pushparani cycles a minimum of 6 km a day from her home to the police station and back. The woman cop is passionate about cycling and in a way motivates people to cycle for good health.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Chennai: Pushparani is a Sub Inspector in Tamil Nadu police working with the Flower Bazar Police station. However, what makes this 45-year-old officer unique is her resolve to use cycle as a mode of transport even in this busy world.

The woman cop told IANS, "My father was a police officer and he used to cycle every day. It was he who taught me safe pedalling and since then there was no looking back and it's my resolve to cycle to my station and back home.".

She cycles a minimum of 6 km a day from her home to the police station and back. In between, she also pedals to the City Police commissioner's office and has now turned into a motivator to many.

Subbalakshmi, a flower vendor in Sowcarpet, said, "I have now started using a bicycle for travel from my home to the flower market. This saves money and provides good health. I knew cycling since my school days but had stopped using it. After seeing Pushaparani Madam cycling to the police station in uniform, I thought why not me? Now I am cycling 5 km a day from my home to the market and back. "

Pushparani joined the Tamil Nadu police as a grade II constable with the Tamil Nadu Special police and then the Armed reserve police. Since then, she has been cycling to her work and this is her seventh cycle. Incidentally, the present cycle is gifted to her by the Chennai City police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal.

She said, "I don't compel anyone to use cycle but also don't allow anyone to dissuade me from cycling which is a passion for me."

The Tamil Nadu police have taken note of Pushparani cycling her way to the police station and back to her home in uniform and the interest it has kindled in society among women.

