 Tamil Nadu: This 69-Year-Old Woman Is The Only Earning Member Of Family, Works As House Help To Run Household (Video)
The Tamil Nadu-based woman works as a house help to run a household. She reveals in a conversation with social worker and influencer Mohamed Ashik that she goes from house to house to do household chores and earn about Rs. 7,000 a month.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
69-year-old woman works as house help; watch video | Instagram

In the days when youngsters complain about toxic workplaces and wanting to quit too soon, or plan an early retirement, here's an emotional story of a 69-year-old woman named Baalamma who is the single bread winner of the family.

The Tamil Nadu-based woman works as a house help to run a household. She reveals in a conversation with social worker and influencer Mohamed Ashik that she goes from house to house to do household chores and earn about Rs. 7,000 a month. In the video, she notes that her son has passed away and her daughter lives nearby, while she resides with her husband.

69-year-old woman works as house help; watch video to know her story

article-image

"Debts to survive..."

The fact that despite her limited income, she supports her entire family has touched the hearts of many viewers, especially when she pointed out that is forced to rely on debts and chit fund to support her family financially.

"I am Baalamma. I work as a house help. I start at seven in the morning and only return home at 3 pm," the elderly woman says. "This is how, I somehow manage by doing the work I can," she tells Ashik while pointing out that the money salary she receives isn't enough to run a family. "I take debts and try to survive with it," she adds further.

Ashik assists Baalamma in setting up watermelon stall

A while into the video, the social worker asks if there was some way in which he could help her earn and live better. In reply, Baalamma requests him to help him set up a fruit stall, a watermelon stall. Another video posted by Ashik shows the woman's request turning into reality.

