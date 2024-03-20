This 12-Year-Old Boy From Slums Of Bengaluru Aspires To Be An IAS Officer; Must-Watch Video

It is often said one must dream big and try hard to achieve their goals. One such seems to be the case of Nagaraj, a 12-year-old boy from the slums of Bengaluru. In a video shared by a social worker and influencer named Mohamed Ashik, this young boy was featured narrating his aspirations and talking about his dream job.

Nagaraj expressed having no regrets about his small home as more than that was his faith to become something great one day. "I'm happy. Bigger house will come after I'm grown up." While speaking to Ashik, the kid describes what he aspires to become in the future and says, "When I grow up, I will become an IAS officer." "All are doing same only. Why not same like them (why not do something different)," he adds.

WATCH FULL VIDEO:

Inspiring! Boy displays his progress and love for education

The heart-touching video also captures Nagaraj showing his certificates and awards to the influencer. He informs about winning a chess competition and scoring the first rank in all his grades. This undoubtedly impresses Ashik and makes him caption his post to read: "His ambition is to build a house, help struggling people around him, and offer food to the starving. Be Inspired."

It is learned through the video that the boy looks up to education to shape his bright future and good life. He mentions reading and taking inspiration from the books of Dr. BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

Video goes viral with 12 million views

Being shared earlier this March, the video recording the story of Nagaraj has already crossed 12 million views on Instagram. In the comments section, thousands of people shared their blessings on the child and wished he would achieve his dreams soon. One of the replies on the video that caught our attention, read, "This is the future gen of India that APJ Abdul Kalam sir visioned."