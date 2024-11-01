Swiggy's Diwali Sweet & Namkeen Video Goes Viral, Makes Netizens Hilariously Say 'I Love Soan Papdi, Don't Dare To Defame It'

Diwali viral Instagram reel | Instagram/Swiggy

Happy Diwali! Hope you are celebrating the festival with festival snacks and desi mitthais. What's you favourite Indian dessert? I think we heard you some of you saying Kaju Katli and other screaming loud to vote for laddus. But why not cheer for the unofficially official Diwali sweet 'Soan Papdi'?

A recent video released by online delivery platform Swiggy took note of this Diwali sentiment where people don't usually crave for a box of Soan Papdi. It showed delivery partners associated with the food app picking and packing some of the items related to the festival season, but keeping the commonly-gifted sweet boxes aside.

Watch video

Swiggy’s latest Instagram video has captured the festive spirit of Diwali and gone viral, showcasing delivery personnel collecting Diwali parcels. In a relatable twist, the video showed them skipping over Soan Papdi, suggesting it wasn't ordered, while they enthusiastically picking other popular sweets like laddus and sheera, along with namkeen, crackers, and dry fruits.

Internet reacts

Uploaded online during the ongoing celebration season, the video features a scene where Diwali-related items fell from above, with delivery partners eagerly gathering the most requested treats and letting the Soan Papdi boxes go away. Netizens felt that Soan Papdi is being defamed through such reels, sparking a debate in the comments section.

In a heartfelt manner, people stood in solidarity with Soan Papdi and wrote, "Soan papdi ko mere taraf se hug hug hug hug."

One of the Instagram users who watched the video, commented by saying, "Don't dare to defame Sonpapadi. It's love." Another agreed to this statement and wrote, "Oye Admin, soan papdi ko kuch mat bol".

But, wait! That wasn't the only thing about the Diwali video. Those who watched it till the end were surprised to read "Asli patakha toh aap ho".