'See Hard Work Not Hygiene': Internet Reacts To Video Of Soan Papdi Preparation That Went Viral This Diwali

Soan papdi preparation video goes viral | Instagram/manuguptafitness

Are you someone who enjoys Diwali in a foodie way? If yes, you would love to take note of this video which is going viral on the internet for showing the preparation of the most-common Indian dessert shared during this festival. A video of Soan Papdi preparation has rolled out online, and it records people a couple of men crafting the sweet dish with great efforts. However, there wasn't much hygiene involved in the food preparation process, leaving netizens disappointed.

As people came across a video of Soan Papdi preparation, which has now resurfaced on social media, they shared mixed reactions on it. While some pulled out hygiene issues, others acknowledged the hard work that went in the Diwali sweet recipe.

The video opened by showing a huge pile of Soan Papdi dough, followed by one of the persons taking out a spoon of it outside. He placed it on a sheet to flatten it and then treated it on gas. After the raw Soan Papdi material was heated vigorously and exposed to oil or ghee, it was stuck on a building wall. Wait, what? Yes, you read that. "Very shocking," said the video while detailing the process of the preparation of the popular Diwali sweet.

Further into the video, a group of men were seen pulling the Soan Papdi base with their bare hands to stretch it into softer and longer threads.

Seeing how the dish was prepared, a few suggested it was a very unhygienic procedure. The video was shared with the text "Our food is doomed," reflecting on the unclean methods people engaged in to prepare the Soan Papdi.

Netizens react

However, not everyone was convinced with the video. They still found it okay to enjoy a box of the Diwali sweet. They rather looked at the extensive process and the hard work that went in to prepare the dish, instead of only negatively looking at how unclean things were.

"Others only see the hygiene & I'm seeing their hardwork It might be painful for the hands" one user commented. "Stop spreading hate for the work they are doing," another wrote.