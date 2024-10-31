Noisy, Smoky & Risky Diwali: Is It Still The Festival Of Lights?

Diwali crackers representative image | Photo Credit: PTI

Diwali is the Festival of Lights, says everyone, but is the vibe changing with time? For centuries together, Diwali or Deepavali has been celebrated with crackers, flower pots, and sparklers – raising the festival spirit. Traditionally, marked as an auspicious occasion to end darkness or ignorance by lighting a lamp and invoking brightness, Diwali celebrations seem to have moved far from there in recent times, becoming more noisy, smoky, and risky.

Every Diwali, there are several reports suggesting how the festival is on the verge of becoming a festival of noise and pollution, leaving behind its traditional significance of being the “Festival of Lights”. They record how the celebration is increasingly getting overshadowed by concerns about noise, pollution, and safety due to the overuse of fireworks which is transforming it into a noisy and smoky affair and leading to significant environmental and health concerns.

People these days believe the festival celebrations have turned disturbing and concerning due to ear-deafening fireworks and recklessness, especially impacting the vulnerable segment of humans like senior citizens and divyangjan, as well as stray animals, who fearfully run for a hide out to escape our noisy festivities.

“There have been festivals one after another for the last few months, making late nights noisier. It’s like we have been under the torture of these loud noises, be it firecrackers and loudspeakers,” says Smita Pandey of the Dignity Foundation, a senior citizen welfare organization with 15 units in Mumbai and more centres across India.

She further mentions that late night bursting of crackers disturb sleep and may cause anxiety. “The cause health hazards to us, and there is a need for the people to be sensitive towards the senior citizens,” she adds.

While the general public can still alert themselves on sighting a firecracker in front of them and moving away, those visually-impaired and wheeler-chair bound find it challenging to navigate through roads and lanes during the vigorous celebration. While they too celebrate the festival with joy by using mild fireworks which are comparatively safer (done under supervision), the open bursting of crackers and celebratory bombs poses a potential risk to the differently-abled persons.

Suni Mathew, Director at the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech & Hearing Disabilities (Divyanjan), notes, “It is a very dangerous time for the visually-impaired people as they only learn about a cracker placed in their way when they are extremely near it (identified as an obstacle using cane stick) or the cracker explodes with smoke and sound.” She also mentions that wheeler chair-bound persons also find it challenging to step outdoor during the festival celebration.

“Noise-induced hearing loss is one of the major concerns we come across and worry about. It is caused commonly by honking, but the severe loud noise of bombs and certain firecrackers also impact one’s sense of hearing,” she says, reflecting on the noise aspect pertaining with not only Diwali, but most festivals.

According to a noise monitoring report by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, noise pollution due to fire crackers during Diwali Festival has been identified one of the major noise pollution problems in the region, with a tremendous increase in the noise levels each year both during day time and night time especially on the last day of Diwali.

This year, the BMC appealed to Mumbaikars to observe the occasion in a safe and sound manner. It stated, "Diwali is a festival of lights. Prioritise celebrating it with lights to avoid noise and air pollution. Use soundless firecrackers and those that produce minimal air pollution.” Further, it urged people to limit the timing of bursting crackers to 10 PM to ensure control over sound pollution and avoid any sort of inconvenience to others.