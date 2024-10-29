Navi Mumbai: National Burns Centre Reports 2 Diwali Burn Cases Before Festival's Peak, Urges Precautions

National Burns Centre in Airoli urges caution as Diwali approaches, reporting early burn cases related to firecrackers and diyas | File

Navi Mumbai: The festival of lights and sweets- Diwali- often comes with its own risk of getting burn injuries if due precaution is not taken. Even as the festival has not been started full fledge, the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Airoli has already received two cases of Diwali burns this year.

“The first case is of a girl from Navi Mumbai aged around 19 years who received burn injuries on her hand due to ‘Anar’ burst. OF all the burn injuries that happen during Diwali, 80% of it is caused due to malfunctioning of ‘Anar’- the flower pot firecracker,” Dr Sunil Keswani, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, from NBC said.

On an average, every year NBC receives at least 25 cases which are related to Diwali burns. In Anar-burns, the victim usually faces burn injuries on hand as well as face which is a potential risk to lose eye sight as well. In this case, the girl has received only hand injuries.

The second case that was reported to NBC was of a 80 year old woman from Powai who received 20% burn injuries due to diya kept on the floor. “The lady was wearing a full length nighty and she did not realise that it caught fire from the diya kept on the floor. Her reflexes were slow and by the time she could react and remove her dress, he received burn injuries at the back side. For a 80 year old, even 20% burn injuries is severe,” he added.

Dr Keswani suggests that Diyas should always be kept at a height and not on the floor. “Often young girls who wear lehangas and full-length frock on festive occasion, receive burn injuries due to the diya kept on the floor. Maximum cases of diya burn victims are young girls and women who often wear synthetic sarees. The best way to avoid these mishaps is either use LED diyas on floor or keep the diyas at a height were the clothes will not come in contact.There have been cases wherein the diya-burns have turned out to be fatal for the victim in past,” Dr Keswani added.

He suggests that the best clothing that one should opt for while lighting fire crackers is cotton and one that is body hugging. The clothing like saree and salwar suits which has a pallu and dupatta respectively are potential dangers to catch fire if not taken proper care.

In case of any burn injuries, Dr Keswani says that no one should try any age old traditions on the injury and simply pour water as long as possible. “People apply toothpaste, turmeric powder and some even apply cowdung which is high on bacteria to the injury without realising that trouble it causes. It becomes difficult for us to judge the depth of the burn injury due to these,” he said. Most of the cases reach the hospital post Diwali when people are done trying the home remedies and realise that nothing is working and medical attention is required.

Many people also use crackers from the last year’s purchase and some shopkeepers too try to sell their old stock. These crackers are potential risks to blast and cause injuries. Besides, the ones not manufactured as per the standard norms are also dangerous.

Tips for a safe Diwali

1. Use a longer sparkler to light anar and chakra so that in case of malfunction, the hand and face of the person lighting it is safe.

2. Always keep a bucket of water ready in the near by area while playing with firecrackers to use in case of any fire mishap

3. Use light clothes while lighting up firecrackers

4. Avoid keeping diyas on floor. If at all, one should keep LED diyas on floor.

5. Pour water over the burn injury immediately and not use any toothpaste or turmeric powder on the injury and seek medical attention if the burn area is more or blisters form.

6. No stunts of trying to burst crackers by holding them in hand, should be tried.

NBC has a helpline number - 022-2779 3333- which is free for Diwali related burns. The helpline is available 365 days 24 hours.